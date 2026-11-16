IOF Arrests AFP Journalist in Occupied West Bank

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] have arrested a Palestinian journalist working for Agence France-Presse [AFP] during an overnight raid in the occupied West Bank, accusing him of having links to Hamas without publicly providing supporting evidence.

Mohammad Ateeq, a videographer who has worked with the French news agency for the past three years, was detained early Sunday after IOF soldiers raided his home in the town of Burqin, near Jenin.

His wife, Ansam, who is eight months pregnant with their first child, said soldiers arrived at approximately 1:30 a.m. and forcibly broke down the front door despite her husband’s attempts to open it.

She told AFP that more than 10 soldiers stormed the house to conduct a search, while additional forces remained positioned outside.

According to her account, the soldiers blindfolded Ateeq, confiscated his two mobile phones, and threw his AFP video camera onto a balcony. She also said they prevented him from putting on a winter coat before taking him away.

The IOF confirmed the arrest, claiming that Ateeq was suspected of having ties to Hamas, but did not provide further details or publicly disclose evidence supporting the accusation. His whereabouts were not immediately known.

AFP expressed serious concern over the detention, calling on the “Israeli” authorities to clarify the reasons behind his arrest and provide evidence supporting their allegations.

The agency stressed that Ateeq should be released immediately if authorities cannot substantiate the accusations against him.

The latest arrest follows the detention of another AFP contributor, Mohammed Awad, who was arrested by “Israeli” forces near Ramallah in August. The IOF accused him of working on behalf of Hamas and facilitating alleged attacks, but did not publicly present evidence. Awad remains in detention.

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists [CPJ], “Israeli” authorities have arrested 114 journalists and media workers since the beginning of the Gaza war on October 7, 2023. The organization reported that 36 journalists remained in detention as of November 11.

The accusations against Palestinian journalists also follow a series of similar allegations made against media workers covering the conflict.

In October 2024, the IOF accused six Gaza-based Al Jazeera journalists of belonging to Hamas or Palestinian Islamic Jihad, citing documents it described as internal records belonging to the groups. Al Jazeera rejected the accusations, describing the purported evidence as fabricated. The “Israeli” authorities had already banned the Qatar-based broadcaster from operating in the country in May 2024.

Meanwhile, “Israeli” military strikes have martyred several journalists in Gaza and Lebanon this year, raising further concerns over the safety of media workers operating in conflict zones.

Among those martyred were Al Jazeera correspondent Mohammed Samir Washah, who was martyred in an attack in April, and Al-Manar reporter Ali Shoaib, who was martyred in March.

The IOF accused Washah of belonging to Hamas, an allegation rejected by both the journalist and Al Jazeera. It also claimed that Shoaib was a Hezbollah intelligence operative. Two other journalists were martyred alongside Shoaib, while three Palestinian journalists lost their lives in an “Israeli” strike in Gaza in January.

The latest arrest has renewed concerns among international press freedom organizations over the detention of Palestinian journalists, the treatment of media workers in the occupied territories and the ability of journalists to report independently without facing arrest or accusations that have not been publicly substantiated.