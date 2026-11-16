Saudi-Backed Forces Abandon Bab el-Mandeb Positions, Ansarullah Gain Ground

By Staff, Agencies

Saudi-backed Yemeni forces have withdrawn from positions overlooking the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait, potentially strengthening the position of Ansarullah along one of the world's most important maritime routes.

The Southern Armed Forces, allied with Yemen's internationally recognized government, announced on Sunday that they were redeploying from Dhubab Airport and nearby positions west of Taiz Governorate to reinforce defenses around Aden.

The move follows Ansarullah's advances into neighboring Lahj Governorate, bringing the group closer to the southern port city.

The forces said the redeployment was aimed at securing Aden and surrounding areas while reinforcing other front lines.

The Bab el-Mandeb Strait connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden and serves as a vital shipping corridor between Asia and Europe through Egypt's Suez Canal. Its strategic importance has increased amid disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz following the US-Israeli war against Iran.

Southern Armed Forces spokesman Majid Al-Nazili called on the international community to help restore government control over the strait and Yemen's western coast.

Meanwhile, escalating fighting has worsened humanitarian conditions. Clashes and nearby shelling have disrupted essential services at the Kharaz refugee camp in Lahj, which houses approximately 9,600 displaced people, according to the UN.

A Somali refugee woman was reportedly killed when the camp was shelled on Thursday. In Taiz, fighting has obstructed aid deliveries and restricted civilian movement, affecting around 150,000 people displaced by the latest escalation.

Ansarullah has controlled much of northern and western Yemen, including Sanaa, since 2014. Although fighting largely subsided under a UN-brokered truce in 2022, hostilities have since resumed.

The latest developments follow advances by the movement along the western coast and its reported capture of strategic coastal positions and Red Sea islands.

The Saudi-led coalition, meanwhile, claimed on Sunday that it had intercepted two ballistic missiles targeting Riyadh and three drones over the Mecca and Medina regions, claims Ansarullah has previously disputed.