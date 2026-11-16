Bahrain Advances Mass Trial Verdict Against 60 Shia Clerics, Hands Down Life Sentences

By Staff, Agencies

Bahrain moved forward the verdict in its mass trial of 69 defendants, including 60 Shia clerics and religious figures, to Monday, November 16, just one week after postponing the ruling until November 22.

Bahrain’s High Criminal Court subsequently sentenced 53 clerics and religious figures to prison terms ranging from 15 years to life imprisonment, in a move that has heightened concerns over the Al-Khalifa regime’s ongoing crackdown on its Shia community and opposition figures.

Among those handed life sentences were Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim, Ayatollah Sheikh Ali Al-Sadadi, and Sheikh Mohammed Sanqour, three prominent Shia religious figures.

The verdicts came amid widespread anticipation and fears of severe punishment for the defendants. The authorities had initially scheduled the hearing for November 22, but abruptly brought it forward to November 16, raising questions over the timing of the decision.

The move came after Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim called on people to stage widespread demonstrations on November 22, coinciding with the date originally set for the court proceedings. The sudden advancement of the hearing was seen as an attempt to prevent public protests in response to the expected verdicts.

The proceedings had been accompanied by growing human rights concerns and international warnings over allegations of torture and the extraction of confessions under coercion from detainees. Bahraini opposition forces had also warned of the potentially serious consequences of the rulings, amid fears that the defendants could face harsh prison terms or even the death penalty.

The sentencing of 53 religious figures, including three prominent clerics receiving life imprisonment, marks a significant escalation in tensions between the Bahraini authorities and the country's Shia religious and political opposition.

The developments have renewed concerns over freedom of religious expression, political dissent, due process, and the treatment of detainees in Bahrain.