Paris Bans Protests near Schools, Universities

By Staff, Agencies

Paris police have banned unauthorized gatherings near ten secondary schools and five university campuses in the French capital in an attempt to counter continued blockades and violence at educational institutions across the country.

Any unauthorized gatherings within 100 meters of the listed venues will be banned for five days, from November 16 to 20, Paris police chief Patrice Faure said in a statement on Sunday.

The order followed a call on Friday by mayors of eight Parisian districts for measures to “secure the entrances and exits” to schools amid ongoing protests.

French students began blocking schools in September, demanding better learning conditions, including more teachers and greater funding for education. The demonstrations have drawn support from unions and Yellow Vest activists, growing into wider, often violent protests against the rising cost of living, which have seen hundreds of thousands taking to the streets.

According to Faure, the restrictions on gatherings are needed due to “numerous disruptions and blockades” of schools and universities, which led to damage to public property, fires, “significant violence against members of the educational community as well as clashes with the police.”

A total of 1,548 people have been arrested since the start of the student protests, he said. According to government data, some 360 students and 240 education staff, including 81 school principals and deputy principals, have been injured during the period.

The police chief noted that blockades are being carried out by “a minority of students,” but undermine the right to education for all their peers.

They also “anger parents of some students who want those disruptions to end, which has resulted in tensions,” Faure added.

The National Union of Students of France [UNEF] said later in the day that the ban was a “clear attack on… the freedom of assembly” and demanded it be lifted immediately.

“The order does not define what a gathering is,” leaving all the decisions in the hands of the police on the ground, it said. The absence of clear criteria “paves the way for checks, searches, fines and mass arrests,” UNEF stressed.

November 14 marked the fifth Saturday in a row when people took to the streets across France. The latest protest, which drew fewer participants than previous demonstrations, saw some 106,000 people taking part, including 24,000 in Paris. The demonstrations were again marred by clashes, with 219 people arrested nationwide.