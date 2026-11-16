IRGC Navy: Two More Oil Tankers Catch Fire After Striking Mines in Strait of Hormuz

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps [IRGC] Navy has announced that two additional oil tankers caught fire following powerful explosions after striking naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement released on Monday, the IRGC Navy’s Public Relations Office said the incident occurred during the early hours of the day, triggering massive explosions and fires across the strategic waterway.

According to the statement, the two vessels attempted to navigate an unauthorized southern shipping route under the direct guidance of US military officers and support from American military aircraft.

The force said the tankers struck naval mines, setting off several powerful explosions that illuminated the skies above the Strait of Hormuz for hours.

The IRGC Navy further stated that six oil tankers had caught fire and sunk after striking naval mines in the waterway since Sunday.

It also warned that the explosions had caused environmental pollution, with contamination spreading along nearby coastlines and across the waters of the strait.

Describing the incidents as a response to what it called an illegal US military blockade and violations of Iranian maritime regulations, the IRGC Navy warned that vessels disregarding Tehran’s restrictions would face severe consequences.

The force specifically cautioned oil companies and shipping operators against using the southern route established by the United States, claiming that the passage was heavily mined and surrounded by areas of intense fire.

It further warned that relying on US military assurances or cooperating with American forces could expose commercial tankers to serious risks.

The announcement followed a separate incident reported by the Iranian Army late Sunday, when another oil tanker caught fire after entering a prohibited maritime zone and striking a sea mine in the eastern section of the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian military authorities maintain that transit through the strategic waterway is subject to Tehran’s authorization, with approved shipping movements restricted to designated northern corridors.

The IRGC Navy has declared southern routes near Omani waters unauthorized and warned vessels against attempting to use them without coordination with Iranian authorities. It has also accused some ships of attempting covert passage after disabling their Automatic Identification System [AIS] tracking equipment.

Iranian forces have repeatedly stated that they are monitoring maritime movements and intercepting vessels attempting to violate the restrictions, including ships they allege are connected to the “Israeli” entity or operating with US military support.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important energy transit routes, normally carrying approximately one-fifth of global oil supplies.

Tehran imposed the restrictions following the latest round of US-“Israeli” aggression against Iran, which began on February 28, arguing that the measures are necessary to enforce its maritime regulations and respond to military pressure.

The IRGC Navy has reiterated that vessels complying with Iranian requirements can use the designated shipping corridors, while warning that unauthorized movements could expose ships and their crews to serious danger.