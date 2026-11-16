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IRGC Navy: US MQM-170 Drone Successfully Captured Intact Near Strait of Hormuz
Translated by Al-Ahed News
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps [IRGC] Navy has announced that it successfully captured a US MQM-170 drone through an electronic warfare operation near the Strait of Hormuz.
According to a statement published by Sepah News, the drone was brought down intact after Iranian forces gained control of its navigation systems near Qeshm Island.
According to Sepah News, the Public Relations Department of the IRGC Navy announced:
This morning, a US MQM-170 drone was successfully brought down intact in a successful electronic warfare operation.
This marks the fourth drone of this type captured by the IRGC Navy’s Electronic Warfare and Drone Command, and the eighth drone to have been captured intact by the IRGC’s air defense forces in the Strait of Hormuz area.
The drone, which was operating in the area to track and identify air defense and electronic warfare systems, was targeted by a successful electronic offensive carried out by IRGC Navy personnel south of Qeshm Island. After gaining control of its flight guidance systems, Iranian forces successfully brought it down intact.
During its military aggression, the United States has deployed a wide range of its advanced and latest military equipment. However, from the multimillion-dollar MQ-9 and MQ-1 drones to MQM-170 drones and LUCAS loitering munitions, all have been intercepted, destroyed or neutralized in the face of the intelligence, ingenuity and capabilities of the IRGC’s young and highly skilled officers.
US military commanders would be better advised to accept the realities on the ground rather than repeat baseless claims and to respect the Islamic Republic of Iran’s sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.
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