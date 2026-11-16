IRGC Navy: US MQM-170 Drone Successfully Captured Intact Near Strait of Hormuz

Translated by Al-Ahed News

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps [IRGC] Navy has announced that it successfully captured a US MQM-170 drone through an electronic warfare operation near the Strait of Hormuz.

According to a statement published by Sepah News, the drone was brought down intact after Iranian forces gained control of its navigation systems near Qeshm Island.

According to Sepah News, the Public Relations Department of the IRGC Navy announced: