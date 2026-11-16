UN Ready to Back Nuclear Deal Ahead of Trump-Putin-Xi Summit

By Staff, Agencies

The United Nations has expressed readiness to support renewed nuclear disarmament efforts as US President Donald Trump prepares to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in China on November 19.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Monday that the organization stands ready to contribute to any nuclear disarmament initiative emerging from the discussions, while cautioning that an agreement remains far from guaranteed.

"If there is a denuclearisation program, we are ready to be fully engaged in that and contribute to make it a success," Guterres told reporters in Manila, adding that concrete progress had not yet been secured.

The planned summit in Shenzhen, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, comes amid mounting strategic competition and persistent disagreements over nuclear arms control.

Washington wants nuclear weapons reductions included in the discussions. Beijing, however, has resisted direct negotiations with the United States over its nuclear arsenal, arguing that Washington and Moscow should bear primary responsibility given their substantially larger stockpiles.

The UN has repeatedly warned that escalating geopolitical rivalries are heightening nuclear risks, underscoring the need for renewed diplomatic engagement.

Guterres also addressed the ongoing US-"Israeli" war against Iran, calling for a serious diplomatic process to end the war and warning against the continuation of a situation he described as "neither peace nor war," with potentially devastating consequences for the global economy.