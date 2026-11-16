Five EU States to Establish First Deportation Hub in Rwanda

By Staff, Agencies

Five European countries are expected to announce an agreement to establish the EU's first migrant deportation hub outside the bloc, with Rwanda selected to host the facility, according to AFP.

Germany, Denmark, Austria, Greece, and the Netherlands are expected to present the agreement on Monday at a migration conference in Vienna, following months of negotiations with Kigali.

Rwanda had acknowledged preliminary discussions with several European governments in August.

The initiative is part of a broader EU effort launched in 2024 to accelerate deportations amid growing anti-immigration sentiment and political pressure across Europe.

Although arrivals have declined over the past three years, fewer than 30% of people ordered to leave the bloc are actually returned to their countries of origin.

Earlier this year, the EU adopted migration reforms expanding detention powers and allowing member states to establish deportation hubs.

Supporters argue the facilities could facilitate repatriation and discourage irregular migration, while critics warn they could leave migrants in legal limbo with limited oversight.

The choice of Rwanda has raised particular concerns among human rights organizations.

Human Rights Watch has highlighted the country's record of repression, arbitrary detention, and mistreatment in custody, as well as its alleged support for armed groups in the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo.

The proposed facility is expected to begin operating as a pilot project in 2027, initially accommodating around 100 people, with each participating country potentially transferring approximately 20 migrants.

According to diplomatic sources cited by AFP, the facility would not function as a detention center, while Kigali prefers to describe it as a "welcome centre," suggesting that some migrants could remain and work in Rwanda.

The UN's International Organization for Migration could also play a supporting role, confirming that it has held discussions with several European countries over plans for deportation hubs and similar arrangements.