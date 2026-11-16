Intel Hit with Shareholder Lawsuit After 29% Stock Collapse Over Misleading Disclosures

By Staff, Agencies

US semiconductor giant Intel is facing a proposed shareholder class-action lawsuit accusing the company and its senior executives of misleading investors about weakening demand for personal computers and manufacturing limitations before issuing a disappointing financial forecast that sent its stock price tumbling nearly 29%.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in San Jose, California, alleges that Intel withheld important information about its business performance and prospects, artificially inflating its share price before the market reacted to its weaker-than-expected outlook, according to law firm Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd.

The legal action was brought on behalf of investors who purchased Intel common shares between July 23 and October 29. Among the defendants are Chief Executive Lip-Bu Tan and other senior company officials.

According to the complaint, increasing component costs weakened demand for personal computers, leaving manufacturers and distributors with excess inventories. The lawsuit also alleges that production and supply constraints prevented Intel from substantially increasing output to meet rising demand from data centers.

Intel's Client Computing and Physical AI Group recorded third-quarter revenue of $8.1 billion, representing a decline of 9%, or approximately $800 million, compared with the previous quarter, according to the law firm's statement.

The company subsequently projected fourth-quarter revenue of between $15 billion and $16 billion, with the midpoint falling approximately $1.5 billion short of analysts' expectations.

The disappointing forecast triggered a sharp selloff on October 30, when Intel shares plunged nearly 29%, wiping tens of billions of dollars from the company's market capitalization.

The financial results also raised questions about Intel's earlier indications that demand for its products was beginning to recover.

The company has invested heavily in expanding its semiconductor manufacturing capabilities to capitalize on the growing global demand for artificial intelligence computing. However, the industry's increasing focus on supplying data centers has contributed to higher chip costs and tighter supply conditions for personal computers and other electronic devices.

Addressing analysts in October, Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan described the situation as an "unprecedented memory crunch" affecting the availability of chips for personal computers.

"We need to address these challenges with urgency," Tan said.

Intel's shares had declined 37.5% over the preceding month at the time of the report, although they remained 51% higher for the year.

The lawsuit adds to the challenges facing Intel as it attempts to strengthen its competitive position in the semiconductor industry, address manufacturing constraints, and capitalize on growing demand for AI-related technologies.