Germany Urges “Israel” to Increase Humanitarian Aid Deliveries to Gaza Ahead of Winter

By Staff, Agencies

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has called on the “Israeli” entity to significantly increase the delivery of humanitarian assistance to the besieged Gaza Strip, warning that the approaching winter season could further worsen the already severe humanitarian crisis.

Speaking to journalists on Monday ahead of a meeting of European Union foreign ministers in Brussels, Wadephul said the deteriorating situation in Gaza, particularly the challenges facing its population, would be among the key issues discussed by European officials.

He expressed concern over the approaching rainy and stormy winter months, stressing that substantially more humanitarian assistance must be allowed into the besieged territory to prevent further deterioration in living conditions.

Wadephul said he had raised the issue with fellow foreign ministers during last week’s G7 meeting and maintained regular communication with the “Israeli” entity’s so-called Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar.

The German foreign minister also highlighted Berlin’s efforts to facilitate the entry of humanitarian supplies into Gaza, explaining that Germany had previously provided specialized cargo scanners designed to allow larger volumes of goods to pass through border crossings.

However, the equipment had remained awaiting deployment for an extended period.

Wadephul welcomed a recent decision by the “Israeli” security cabinet to begin operating the scanners this week, saying he was informed of the decision during a telephone conversation with his “Israeli” counterpart on Sunday evening.

He expressed hope that the equipment would become operational as planned and significantly increase the volume of humanitarian goods entering Gaza.

The German foreign minister emphasized the enormous suffering endured by Palestinians in the territory and voiced hope that Germany’s contribution would help improve the delivery of essential supplies.

His remarks come as concerns grow over the impact of winter conditions on displaced Palestinians, many of whom face severe shortages of adequate shelter, food and other basic necessities.

Wadephul stressed that increasing humanitarian access is urgently necessary to prevent further deterioration of conditions in Gaza as the winter season approaches.