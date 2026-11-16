Norway Faces Potential Egg and Chicken Shortages as Bird Flu Outbreak Hits Poultry Farms

By Staff, Agencies

Norway is facing the possibility of disruptions to its domestic egg and chicken supplies following the country’s largest-ever outbreak of bird flu among commercial poultry farms, the Norwegian Food Safety Authority warned on Monday.

Approximately 100,000 poultry have already been culled or designated for culling as authorities attempt to contain the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza, according to the authority’s Director General, Ingunn Midttun Godal, who spoke to public broadcaster NRK.

Godal said it was still too early to determine whether the outbreak would result in shortages of eggs and chicken, but stressed that officials were closely monitoring its potential impact on national food supplies.

She explained that the Food Safety Authority was coordinating with the Norwegian Agriculture Agency, which oversees the country’s food supply. If domestic production becomes insufficient, Norway could increase imports of eggs and chicken to meet consumer demand.

The outbreak represents the most extensive bird flu incident ever recorded among Norway’s commercial poultry farms, both in terms of the number of affected facilities and the geographical spread of infections.

Authorities have identified seven cases across the counties of Akershus, Rogaland and Agder.

Initial investigations suggest that the infections originated from a poultry farm that supplied young birds to six other farms. The disease has been confirmed at the original facility and five of the six farms that received poultry from it.

In response to the expanding outbreak, Norwegian authorities introduced tighter restrictions on Sunday in an effort to prevent further transmission and protect the country’s poultry industry.

Officials continue to monitor the situation as concerns grow over the potential consequences for domestic food production, market supplies and the availability of eggs and chicken in Norway.