IRGC: Seven US MQM-170C Drones Seized Through Electronic Warfare

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps [IRGC] announced that it had brought down seven US MQM-170C drones using air defense and electronic warfare systems, with the aircraft reportedly captured largely intact.

IRGC Spokesperson Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi disclosed the figure during a press conference marking IRGC Aerospace Week, identifying the MQM-170C as a new type of US drone intercepted by Iranian forces.

Manufactured by US-based Griffon Aerospace under the name Outlaw G2, the MQM-170C is a relatively small unmanned aircraft used by the US military.

Measuring approximately 2.7 meters in length, with a wingspan of 4.9 meters, it can reach speeds of 223 kilometers per hour, fly above 4,000 meters, and remain airborne for around eight hours.

Although considerably smaller and less advanced than the MQ-9 Reaper and MQ-1C Gray Eagle, the aircraft reportedly plays a supporting role in US operations over waters south of Iran.

Its potential missions include reconnaissance and identifying the positions of Iranian air defense systems. The drone may also be used to provoke Iranian defenses into activating, allowing more advanced US aircraft operating farther away to detect their positions and potentially target them.

This role has gained significance amid reported losses suffered by US reconnaissance drones during the 40-day US-"Israeli" war against Iran.

Iranian air defense systems have relied on passive optical detection technologies, including systems associated with the Majid series and the 358/359 family. Unlike conventional radar-based detection, these systems do not emit radar signals that could expose their locations.

According to information released by Iranian officials, the seven MQM-170C drones were intercepted primarily through electronic warfare operations, with several reportedly brought down largely intact.

In one previously reported interception, footage from IRGC optical surveillance systems showed an MQM-170C under observation before it was captured without a missile being fired or the aircraft being destroyed.

The reported interceptions highlighted the IRGC's ability to counter surveillance operations while avoiding the expenditure of expensive air defense missiles and limiting the exposure of its defensive positions.

Despite its relatively modest capabilities, the MQM-170C was considered significant because of its suspected role in gathering intelligence on Iranian air defenses along the country's southern front.