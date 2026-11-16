Araghchi and Munir Discuss Regional Security and Cooperation

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir, have discussed regional security challenges and ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation to promote peace and stability.

The meeting took place on Monday on the sidelines of the 30th Meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Islamabad, Pakistan.

The two officials reviewed the latest regional and international developments and discussed expanding relations in areas of mutual interest.

They also exchanged views on threats to regional peace and security and explored ways to enhance cooperation in addressing shared challenges.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif separately met with Araghchi, other foreign ministers, and senior officials attending the ECO meeting.

Sharif stressed the importance of strengthening regional cooperation and utilizing the extensive capacities of member states to expand economic, trade, and transit relations among neighboring and regional countries.

He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s and the Muslim world's commitment to the Palestinian cause, describing the crimes committed against Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank as a catastrophe for humanity.

Sharif emphasized the moral and humanitarian responsibility of all parties to work toward ending these crimes.

For his part, Araghchi described the discussions in Islamabad as constructive, particularly those concerning Palestine and the strong condemnation of the genocide in the occupied Palestinian territories. He stressed the need for the international community and Muslim countries to address the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza and the West Bank.

Araghchi also praised Pakistan’s mediation efforts in negotiations between Tehran and Washington, pointing to a provision in the ECO meeting’s final declaration supporting Iran’s proposed initiative to end the war imposed by the US and “Israel.”

The ECO foreign ministers also emphasized the importance of strengthening multilateral cooperation, expanding economic and trade relations, and promoting greater integration among member states.

Addressing the meeting on Monday, Araghchi said the region needed an independent security framework and a sustainable energy mechanism to protect supply chains and strengthen collective resilience against geopolitical shocks.

He added that the growing impact of US and “Israeli” aggression on the energy sector had made stronger regional cooperation an urgent strategic necessity.