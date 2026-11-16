ECO Ministers Back Iran Initiative to End US War

By Staff, Agencies

Foreign ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) member states have called for an end to the US war against Iran, expressing support for Tehran’s latest initiative to permanently end the aggression and restore regional stability.

The ministers issued a joint statement on Monday at the conclusion of the 30th meeting of the ECO Council of Ministers in Islamabad, Pakistan.

They expressed concern over the regional security situation following the US-“Israeli” aggression against Iran and endorsed Tehran’s latest proposal to bring the imposed war to a permanent end.

The statement also stressed the importance of diplomatic engagement and voiced support for mediation efforts by Pakistan and Qatar to ease regional tensions.

ECO member states further highlighted Iran’s significant contribution to the organization’s objectives, describing the Islamic Republic as one of its founding members.

The statement comes as Tehran has presented a proposed “two-day plan” that could pave the way for reopening the Strait of Hormuz and resuming negotiations.

Iran has made clear that Washington must meet seven conditions before it agrees to resume diplomatic talks.

Negotiations between the two sides remain stalled, with frequent shifts in US positions further complicating efforts to revive diplomacy.

Earlier on Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi expressed satisfaction with Pakistan’s mediation efforts to end the conflict between Iran and the United States.

Pakistan brokered an agreement between Tehran and Washington on June 17 to end the war, requiring both sides to halt hostilities and prepare for further negotiations.

However, the Memorandum of Understanding subsequently collapsed after Washington violated its terms by launching deadly airstrikes against Iran and imposing a naval blockade.

Pakistan had also played a key role in securing the April 8 ceasefire that ended the 40-day US-“Israeli” aggression against Iran.