Musk Joins Campaign to Reinstate Nvidia Chief Jensen Huang

By Staff, Agencies

Billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk has joined a growing campaign by prominent Silicon Valley figures calling for the reinstatement of ousted Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang.

Huang stepped down following reports of an alleged extramarital affair with a woman suspected by US officials of spying for China.

More than 8,800 signatories have identified themselves as Nvidia employees, representing nearly 21% of the company’s reported workforce of 42,000, according to the petition website.

Organizers argue that Huang, who led Nvidia for 33 years, should be reinstated, at least “pending an independent investigation and clear evidence that his removal serves the company.”

US officials have reportedly suspected Chinese business executive Alice Huang, who is not related to Nvidia’s co-founder, of working for Beijing.

However, the US Justice Department has acknowledged that no conclusion has been reached regarding the espionage allegations, which China has dismissed as unsubstantiated.

Nvidia has launched an internal investigation, while the FBI is also reportedly examining the claims. Huang, 63, has agreed to testify before congressional committees.

According to the Financial Times, Huang is interested in returning to his former position. A source close to him told the newspaper that a “war room” of Silicon Valley executives is being assembled to lobby for his reinstatement, with plans to seek support from the White House.

However, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Fox News on Sunday that Nvidia should appoint a new CEO from outside the company, arguing that it needed “a dramatic shake-up.”

He also called on the chipmaker to explain whether it knowingly allowed its most advanced chips to reach China, saying the issue was more important than examining Huang’s personal affairs.

The controversy has intensified calls from both Republican and Democratic lawmakers to tighten restrictions on advanced US chip exports to China.

Senators Elizabeth Warren and Jim Banks have urged Congress to pass legislation allowing it to block certain sales, while other lawmakers have called for an immediate halt to exports. Beijing has warned against using unproven espionage allegations as a pretext for further technological restrictions.

More than 176,000 people have signed the online “Stand with Jensen” petition. Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and transformed the California-based company into the world’s leading supplier of advanced chips used to power artificial intelligence.

Besides Musk, the campaign has attracted support from Epic Games founder and CEO Tim Sweeney and Y Combinator president Garry Tan.

Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, now head of robotics and AI company Atoms, described Huang as “one of the great builders of our time,” adding that “liberty and civilizational progress” depended on him.