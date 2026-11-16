Report: “Israeli” Military Used Amazon AI to Track Palestinians

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” military used facial recognition technology provided by US technology giant Amazon to identify and track Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, according to an investigation published by The Guardian on Monday.

The report, based on leaked documents and interviews with military sources, said the occupation forces uploaded approximately 3.5 million photographs to Amazon’s cloud platform in early 2024 for analysis using Rekognition, the company’s artificial intelligence-powered facial recognition software.

An “Israeli” military department reportedly known as Rolling Stone handled the operation and maintains extensive databases containing Palestinians’ personal and family information, property holdings, work permits, checkpoint crossings, criminal records, and millions of photographs collected through “Israel’s” control of Palestinian identity registries.

Following the ground invasion of Gaza, “Israeli” soldiers routinely photographed Palestinians passing through military checkpoints, including people displaced by the fighting. Their faces were scanned against existing databases, with some individuals subsequently detained.

The Guardian said it could not establish whether the 3.5 million photographs uploaded to Amazon included images collected at checkpoints. However, a military source confirmed that the company’s cloud infrastructure was used to process the large volume of photographs gathered at those locations.

In early 2024, “Israeli” soldiers also reportedly worked from AWS offices in Tel Aviv, exploring ways to support a facial recognition program in Gaza. An Amazon spokesperson said customers “regularly visit our offices for briefings and meetings,” rejecting suggestions of an unusual arrangement as “wrong and unsubstantiated.” The company also maintained that it had no “visibility” into how clients used its services.

Amazon and Google provide cloud computing services to “Israeli” government agencies and the military under Project Nimbus, a $1.2 billion agreement signed in 2021.

An earlier Guardian investigation found that the contract contains unusual provisions preventing the two US companies from restricting or suspending “Israel’s” access, even in cases involving alleged breaches of their terms of service.

The agreement reportedly also requires the companies to secretly notify “Israeli” authorities of foreign requests for data stored on their platforms.

Documents cited in the latest investigation further indicate that Rolling Stone transferred substantial volumes of data to AWS infrastructure in “Israel” during 2023.