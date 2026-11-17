Vance: Iran War Won’t Become A Forever War, Trump to End It

By Staff, Agencies

United States Vice President JD Vance announced that US President Donald Trump will not let the war on Iran turn into a prolonged war, telling Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Monday that he has “full confidence” Trump will end it with “great results.”

Vance did not give a timetable, exit conditions, or a plan for what would follow if diplomacy fails.

“He is not going to let this become a forever war,” Vance said, adding that the administration had promised voters it would fight no more such wars. However, on February 28, the United States and "Israel" launched a massive, coordinated aggression against Iran, striking the country’s top leadership and energy infrastructure while also targeting residential areas and a school, resulting in heavy civilian casualties.

Vance added that the people who want it to become a forever war “can attack me all they want to because we signed up to not do this.”

Asked about the length of the war, he said Washington would not accept “a 10- or 15-year commitment, or frankly even a two-year commitment.”

Vance also defended Trump’s stated aim of destroying Iran’s nuclear program, which he called a threat to the United States.

The war, launched by the US and "Israel", is at the center of a Republican reckoning after the party lost both chambers of Congress on November 3.

Vance wrote the day after the vote that “the reason we lost is the war,” and listed ending it, tackling the cost of living, and changing the relationship with "Israel" among the steps needed to win voters back. Trump said he agreed that the war contributed to the losses, but that it was worth it and there was no choice.

The vice president’s remarks came as Trump sent a third aircraft carrier to West Asia, as confrontations escalated around the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran announced that it shot down or captured more US drones this week and struck a US radar site in Bahrain. Tehran emphasized that there are no negotiations and that the US must first accept the seven conditions it set out for ending the war, and Iranian media denied a reported plan for a Vance meeting with security chief Mohsen Rezaei in Doha.