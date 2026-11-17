Drums of War: Third US Aircraft Carrier Brings Thousands More Troops to Middle East

By Staff, Agencies

A third US aircraft carrier has arrived in the Middle East, US Central Command said in a social media post on Monday, making a dramatic show of military might as Donald Trump keeps his options open for next steps concerning Iran.

The USS Theodore Roosevelt brings thousands of additional troops to the Middle East as Trump has oscillated between threatening additional large-scale strikes on Iran and insisting that the more than eight-month-old war “militarily is effectively over”.

The Roosevelt, along with its accompanying strike force, left San Diego in September. It joins the USS George HW Bush and the USS George Washington aircraft carriers, as well as smaller navy ships, which are in the region to maintain a naval blockade of Iranian shipping.

The George HW Bush arrived in the region in April, while the George Washington arrived in August. The navy previously had three carrier strike groups in the Middle East in April, for the first time since 2003.

In addition to the three aircraft carriers, the flotilla in the Arabian Sea now includes 13 destroyers, two cruisers and a littoral combat ship, according to the navy. Two more destroyers are in the Red Sea.

The Roosevelt had deployed along with the USS Makin Island amphibious readiness group, which includes the USS John P Murtha and USS Anchorage amphibious landing ships and around 2,000 marines. Those ships have yet to make it to the region.

The third carrier arrived nearly two weeks after midterm elections that saw voters deliver major losses to Trump’s Republican party, driven in part by the unpopularity of the Iran war and its economic effects. The results led JD Vance to publicly break with Trump over the conflict, posting on social media that “the reason we lost is the war”.

Trump has insisted it was the right thing to do and has not ruled out restarting the conflict, which has been locked in a stalemate for months.

Last week, Trump warned Iran that the US military is “locked and loaded” and that the US was keeping an eye on Pickaxe Mountain, a facility linked to Iran’s nuclear program, for signs of activity.

“If something does not work out, I would not hesitate” to act, Trump told conservative broadcaster Hugh Hewitt on Thursday.

Yet, Trump also told reporters last week that he believed it was highly unlikely he would need to order new major strikes on Iran, declaring that the war “militarily is effectively over” after meeting with Qatar’s prime minister.

Trump also declared that the US no longer needs a deal with Tehran and told Vance – who was a chief negotiator in earlier ceasefire talks – instead to focus on the administration’s domestic anti-fraud campaign targeting Democratic-controlled cities and states.