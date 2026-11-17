The Guardian: ‘Israel’ used Amazon Facial Recognition to Track Palestinians

By Staff, Agencies

The Guardian report revealed that “Israel” has extensively used US technology against the Palestinians, including Microsoft’s Azure cloud services, Google’s AI tools, and Amazon Web Services [AWS].

The daily stated that the “Israeli” army uploaded 3.5 million photographs to Amazon’s cloud platform in early 2024 for analysis using Rekognition, the company’s AI-powered facial recognition software.

An “Israeli” occupation department known as Rolling Stone reportedly handled the operation and maintains extensive records on Palestinians. Its databases contain personal and family information, property holdings, work permits, checkpoint crossings and criminal activity, along with millions of photographs collected through “Israel’s” control of Palestinian identity registries.

Following the ground invasion of Gaza, “Israeli” soldiers routinely photographed people passing through military checkpoints, including those displaced by the fighting. Their faces were scanned against existing databases, and some individuals were subsequently detained.

The Guardian could not establish whether the 3.5 million images uploaded to Amazon included those collected at the checkpoints. However, a military source confirmed that the company’s cloud infrastructure was used to process the large volume of photographs gathered at the sites.

In early 2024, “Israeli” soldiers also worked from AWS offices in “Tel Aviv”, exploring ways to support a facial recognition program in Gaza. An AWS spokesperson told the outlet that customers “regularly visit our offices for briefings and meetings,” rejecting suggestions of any unusual arrangement as “wrong and unsubstantiated.” The company also maintained that it had no “visibility” into how clients used its services.

Amazon and Google provide cloud computing services to “Israeli” entity agencies and the military under Project Nimbus, a $1.2 billion agreement signed in 2021. However, an earlier Guardian investigation found that the contract contains unusual provisions preventing the two US companies from restricting or suspending “Israel’s” access, even if it breaches their terms of service. The agreement also reportedly requires the firms to secretly notify the “Israeli” authorities of foreign requests for data stored on their platforms.

Documents cited by the Guardian indicate that Rolling Stone transferred substantial amounts of data to AWS infrastructure in “Israel” in 2023.