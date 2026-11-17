United Airlines Hit by Outage amid Widespread US Banking Disruptions

By Staff, Agencies

US carrier United Airlines has suffered a systemwide technology outage which disrupted hundreds of flights on Monday, as thousands of Americans simultaneously reported problems accessing their bank accounts and transferring money.

The incidents mark the latest in a string of major technical failures affecting US aviation, banking and communications infrastructure in recent days.

United Airlines said the malfunction affected departing flights across its network, while aircraft already in the air and flights operated by its United Express regional affiliates were unaffected.

“We’re aware of the widespread system outage, and our teams are working hard to get things back up and running as soon as possible,” the airline said in a statement, apologizing to passengers.

Flight-tracking website FlightAware recorded at least 418 delayed United flights by late Monday afternoon. At Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport, a pilot was heard asking air traffic controllers for permission to remain at the gate until the system was restored, according to a recording cited by the Associated Press.

United Airlines later confirmed that the outage had been resolved, adding that there was no indication of a cyberattack. The airline did not disclose the cause of the malfunction.

Earlier on Monday, customers at several major US banks, including JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Truist and US Bank, reported difficulties accessing online banking services and completing transactions, according to the outage tracker Downdetector.

The disruption was traced to a technical problem at JPMorgan Chase, which acknowledged that some transactions were taking longer than usual but insisted that customers could still access their money.

The bank stressed that the malfunction was not a systemic failure, explaining that other financial institutions could experience delays when processing transactions involving Chase customers.

Users of the popular digital payment service Zelle also reported problems, although its operator insisted that the payment network itself remained fully operational.

The incidents follow a aviation shutdown on Friday affecting the entire US, when the Federal Aviation Administration [FAA] grounded all flights for several hours after a malfunction during a telecommunications upgrade overwhelmed the country’s aging air traffic control system. The disruption continued to affect air travel throughout the weekend, with more than 17,000 flights canceled by Sunday.

Also on Friday, payroll and human resources software giant Workday suffered a major outage, leaving employees at numerous companies unable to access workplace accounts, pay information and benefits services. The platform is used by more than 11,500 organizations worldwide, including Walmart, Target and Netflix. Workday blamed the disruption on problems discovered while testing backup systems and restored services on Saturday morning.

A day earlier, Microsoft experienced a major outage affecting Outlook, Teams and its AI assistant Copilot, disrupting businesses and government operations. The company said services had been fully restored by Saturday.