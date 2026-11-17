Grand Ayatollah Khorasani: A Leading Shiite Marja Passes Away

By Staff, Agencies:

Grand Ayatollah Sheikh Hossein Vahid Khorasani, a prominent Shiite religious authority and distinguished Islamic scholar, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 105 following a health setback, his office announced.

In a statement expressing profound sorrow, his office described him as a leading jurist of the Ahl al-Bayt [Prophet Muhammad's family], a distinguished religious authority, and a renowned teacher who devoted decades to studying, researching, and teaching Islamic sciences.

Born in 1921 in the Iranian city of Mashhad, Vahid Khorasani began his religious studies there before moving to Iraq to continue his education at the Najaf seminary. He later became one of the prominent students of Grand Ayatollah Abu al-Qasim al-Khoei and attained the rank of Ijtihad.

He subsequently returned to Iran, first to Mashhad and later to Qom, where he became one of the leading scholars and religious authorities, teaching jurisprudence and the principles of Islamic jurisprudence at its seminary. He also educated generations of prominent scholars and contributed to preserving religious ceremonies and traditions.

Following the announcement of his passing, the Najaf seminary suspended its classes on Tuesday and Wednesday in mourning.

His office had previously reported that he was hospitalized in Tehran, where representatives of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei visited him.