IRGC Hits US Radar System in Bahrain

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps [IRGC] targeted and destroyed a US radar system at Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain in a precision operation, in response to continued violations of Iran’s airspace by US military drones.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the IRGC said the operation was carried out early today as part of its ongoing successful air defense and electronic warfare operations, which have involved intercepting, destroying and capturing MQ-series and MQM-170 drones operated by the US military.

The statement said IRGC combat drones struck a radar system belonging to US aggressive forces stationed at Sheikh Isa Air Base on Bahrain island.

“The operation was conducted as part of efforts to counter hostile activities by US forces in the region,” it added.

The IRGC stressed that continued violations of Iran’s airspace and the use of regional military bases and facilities for hostile actions against the country would not go unanswered.

It said commanders of the US military would bear responsibility for the consequences of such actions.