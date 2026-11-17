Qalibaf Warns US, “Israel” against Targeting Civilian Infrastructure

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf warned the US and “Israeli” entity against targeting Iran's civilian infrastructure.

Qalibaf further stated that under their own logic, dams, ports and power plants near US or "Israeli" military bases could be considered dual-use facilities.

In a post on his X account on Tuesday, Qalibaf reacted to a deliberately crafted New York Times report intended to justify attacks on Iran's water infrastructure, criticizing the newspaper's reliance on experts who reportedly argue that dams near Iranian missile sites have dual-use functions.

He said that applying such reasoning consistently would mean treating any dam, port or power plant located near an American or "Israeli" military base as a dual-use facility.

“Prepping the next round on civilian infra, their ‘experts’ tell NYT: ‘dams near Iran’s missile sites are dual-use’,” Qalibaf wrote.

“Cool. New rule: Any dam, port, or power plant near a US or ‘Israeli’ base is dual-use. We’ll apply your logic consistently and even-handedly,” the Iranian Parliament speaker warned.