Anti-Trump Protesters Clash with Police in Philippines

By Staff, Agencies

Hundreds of protesters opposing US influence in the Philippines have clashed with police in Manila ahead of President Donald Trump’s visit for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations [ASEAN] summit. Nearly 300 people have reportedly been arrested.

The demonstrators oppose a US-led critical minerals initiative as a form of neocolonialism, accusing Washington of seeking greater control over the Philippines, which was an American colony from 1898 to 1946.

At the center of the controversy is a massive technology hub planned for New Clark City under the Pax Silica initiative, which seeks to secure supplies of critical minerals for the American semiconductor and digital industries, reducing dependence on China.

Since the Philippines joined the initiative in April, indigenous communities, farmers, environmental groups and students have protested plans for a 4,000-acre facility near a former US military base on Luzon Island.

Activists warn that the project, which could require up to 90 million liters of water per day and 3 gigawatts of power, threatens local resources and could displace hundreds of indigenous Ayta people.

The project has also raised concerns over foreign control of Philippine territory. Investors are reportedly seeking 99-year land leases, with disputes potentially subject to arbitration in New York.

On Monday, protesters marched toward the ASEAN summit venue carrying placards reading “Trump Out. Philippines Not For Sale,” “Down with imperialism,” and “From Gaza to the Philippines, Resist US Imperialism.”

Police forcibly dispersed the rally, arresting nearly 300 people, according to local media. Organizers condemned the crackdown, comparing it to the repression of dissent under Ferdinand Marcos Sr., who ruled the country under martial law from 1972 to 1981.

Incumbent President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the son of the late leader, has pursued closer ties with Washington since taking office in 2022.

Several opposition lawmakers also criticized the authorities for using force to “suppress dissent instead of addressing the people’s grievances.”

Further anti-US protests are planned for Tuesday to coincide with Trump’s expected arrival. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is also due in Manila that day to lead Moscow’s delegation to the ASEAN summit.