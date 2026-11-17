Iran’s Top General: Iran to Drive US Back as Far as South Pole

By Staff, Agencies

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Ali Abdollahi vowed that Tehran will push American forces back as far as the South Pole.

Speaking about the two wars of aggression imposed by the US and the Zionist entity against Iran, Abdollahi said the US and the “Israeli” entity had sought from the outset to topple the Islamic Republic of Iran and had brought all their military capabilities and mechanisms into play to achieve that objective.

He said the enemy has failed to understand and accurately assess the realities of the Islamic Republic, believing that military equipment and hardware alone would secure victory.

However, the experience of the two wars demonstrated that military equipment is only one of the factors influencing a war, while the decisive elements on the battlefield are “national will, faith, and belief in divine promises,” the commander added.

Abdollahi further noted that the enemy had repeatedly declared its objective of overthrowing the Islamic Republic but has failed to accomplish it.

“It has neither managed to seize Iranian territory nor shaken the resolve of the Iranian people”, he said.

Referring to the performance of the Armed Forces across various defense sectors, the senior commander said significant achievements have been made in the naval domain, enabling Iranian forces to take effective action against the US naval power.

“We were able to push the Americans back across the seas. By God’s grace, we will drive the Americans back in this region as far as the South Pole. The Americans should await this action by us,” Abdollahi stated.

He also pointed to the country’s advances in countering enemy fighter jets and other aircraft, saying the operational capabilities and precision of the Armed Forces in this field have improved compared with the past.

The Iranian Major General stressed that this course of action must continue until the enemy regrets its actions.

He further said that avenging the blood of martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, those martyred in the war, and the martyred Iranian children remains a demand that will be pursued with reliance on divine grace.