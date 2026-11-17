Mongolia President Resigns amid Corruption Allegations

By Staff, Agencies

Mongolia's President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh announced his resignation on Tuesday after the opposition Democratic Party accused him of corruption and threatened to pursue impeachment proceedings, deepening a political crisis that has shaken the country for months.

Speaking at a press conference, Khurelsukh rejected the allegations, describing them as false accusations and defamation. He said stepping down would allow him to defend his reputation and establish the truth.

"I believe that it is in the interests of justice for the Head of State to relinquish his duties and establish the truth," he stated. "Therefore, I officially announce that I will relinquish the honorable duties of the president of Mongolia. I will refer those who have defamed my reputation to the relevant authorities and seek to restore my good name."

The announcement came one day after the Democratic Party called on Khurelsukh and other senior officials implicated in graft allegations to resign and face investigation.

In a statement on Monday, the opposition party declared that "this country has become deeply corrupt", escalating its confrontation with the president and the government.

Khurelsukh denied any wrongdoing, insisting that he had not abused his office for personal gain.

"I am someone who has never stolen from the people or the state during my time as president," he said. "I have never lied or stolen. I have never deceived anyone."

The resignation comes amid prolonged political turbulence in Mongolia, marked by divisions within the ruling Mongolian People's Party [MPP] and public anger over corruption and inequality.

In March, lawmakers appointed the country's third prime minister in less than 12 months, following weeks of anti-corruption demonstrations.

Thousands of young protesters took to the streets of the capital, Ulaanbaatar, expressing anger at wealthy elites and what they viewed as entrenched injustice.

The latest confrontation involving Khurelsukh adds to the pressure on Mongolia's political establishment, as opposition forces demand accountability from senior officials accused of corruption.

Under Mongolian law, parliament speaker Sandag Byambatsogt, a member of the ruling MPP, will assume presidential duties following Khurelsukh's resignation.

A presidential election must then be organized within four months, setting the stage for a new contest amid continuing political uncertainty.