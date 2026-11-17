Bannon: CIA and ’Israel’ First Camp Dragged US Back Into Iran War

By Staff, Agencies

Steve Bannon, former chief strategist to US President Donald Trump, said Washington should have ended its war with Iran following the June 2025 strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. In an interview with The Telegraph published Monday, Bannon criticized the "Israel" First agenda and the pressure that drew the United States back into war against Tehran.

If the issue was Iran’s nuclear program, Bannon argued, Trump had settled it with “Operation Midnight Hammer,” which he claimed was “total obliteration” in a “12-day war, not a 13-day war, not a 14-day war.”

Iran has consistently maintained that its nuclear program is exclusively peaceful, while pre-war US intelligence assessments indicated that Tehran had not decided to develop a nuclear weapon.

He blamed the CIA, what he called the deep state, the "Israel" First camp, Fox News, Rupert Murdoch, "Tel Aviv", and commentators Mark Levin and Ben Shapiro for pushing Washington back into the war.

He argued that resisting these pressures could have prevented Republican losses in the November 3 midterm elections.

Bannon linked the Republican defeat in both chambers of Congress to the war against Iran, rising fuel prices, and Trump's departure from MAGA commitments, particularly the pledge to avoid foreign wars.

Vice President JD Vance also attributed the losses to the war, while Trump largely agreed but maintained that the conflict had been worth it.

Bannon had previously warned against further US involvement in Iran or support for regime change, insisting that "Israel" was not an ally and that Washington should prioritize an "America First" foreign policy.