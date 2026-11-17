Araghchi, Omani FM Discuss Maritime Security, Regional De-escalation

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with his Omani counterpart, Badr Albusaidi, in Muscat on Tuesday to discuss regional developments, maritime security, and diplomatic efforts to ease tensions.

According to Oman News Agency, the talks focused on containing tensions, reviving dialogue and negotiations, and preventing the crisis from spreading.

Both ministers stressed the importance of safeguarding international shipping routes and maintaining the free flow of maritime trade, while keeping diplomatic channels open to address outstanding issues.

Following the meeting, Albusaidi underscored the need for continued dialogue and consultation to achieve de-escalation and peaceful solutions. Both sides also emphasized respect for state sovereignty and the importance of diplomatic efforts in strengthening regional stability.

Araghchi arrived in Muscat after visiting Islamabad, where he held talks with Pakistani Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir.

Discussions focused on bilateral relations, regional developments, and cooperation to preserve peace and security.

During his visit to Pakistan, Araghchi praised Islamabad's efforts to end the US war against Iran, describing Pakistan as a good friend. Islamabad, alongside Qatar, has continued diplomatic efforts to ease tensions and pursue a settlement.