Seventeen Killed in Two Mass Shootings Across South Africa

By Staff, Agencies

Seventeen people were killed in two separate mass shootings across South Africa on Sunday night, prompting police manhunts amid growing concerns over widespread gun violence.

Nine victims, including six men and three women, were found shot dead inside a shack in Jeffsville informal settlement near Pretoria.

Police believe the attack took place between 10:00 PM and 11:00 PM. Investigators are also examining whether it was retaliation for a previous shooting in nearby Saulsville that left 12 people dead and 13 wounded last year.

In a separate attack in Sweetwaters, outside Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal province, eight men were found dead inside a bullet-riddled vehicle. Police said the victims had sustained multiple gunshot wounds, while their identities and the motive remain under investigation. No arrests had been announced in the Pretoria case.

The latest attacks follow a series of mass shootings across the country, including incidents near Johannesburg and Cape Town in September that left 28 people dead, as well as a house party shooting south of Durban that killed 11 people.

South Africa continues to record one of the world's highest homicide rates, with gang violence, illegal mining, drug trafficking, and extortion contributing to widespread insecurity.

Police figures recorded 5,427 murders between April and June 2026, nearly 60 per day, despite a 5.9% decline compared with the same period last year.

Authorities have also deployed soldiers to support police operations and seized 750 firearms and nearly 9,900 rounds of ammunition since October 12.