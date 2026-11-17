Reuters/Ipsos Poll: Trump Approval Rating Stagnates at 32%, Near Career Low

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump's approval rating remains near its lowest level in office, standing at 32%, according to a four-day Reuters/Ipsos poll completed on Monday.

The figure has remained largely unchanged across four consecutive polls since mid-October, when his approval fell to a career low of 31%.

Trump's popularity has declined amid the US war against Iran, which has driven fuel prices higher and strained household finances.

The war also contributed to Republican losses in the November 3 midterm elections, with only 31% of Americans supporting the war, according to the poll.

The survey also revealed growing dissatisfaction among Democrats with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. Only 34% of Democratic respondents viewed him favorably, compared with 43% who held an unfavorable opinion.

Schumer faces a leadership challenge from Senator Chris Van Hollen, who has taken a stronger stance against "Israel's" war on Gaza and raised the possibility of restricting some weapons sales.

Meanwhile, Democratic House leader Hakeem Jeffries received more favorable ratings within his party, with 40% viewing him positively and 29% negatively.

Republicans showed stronger support for their leadership, with 75% expressing favorable views of Trump and 77% of Vice President JD Vance.

The online poll surveyed 1,521 US adults nationwide and had a margin of error of approximately three percentage points.