Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassem: Bahrainis Don’t Want Tyrannical Gov’t, Not to Submit to Oppression

By Staff, Agencies

Bahrain’s highest religious authority, Grand Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassem, has condemned in the strongest terms the life sentences handed down to himself and dozens of other Shia clerics and religious figures.

He stressed that the Bahraini nation will never stop resisting the policies of slavery, subjugation, and marginalization.

In a statement issued on Monday evening, Sheikh Qassem stressed that the Al Khalifah regime’s decision to imprison Shia scholars and seminary students is aimed at silencing voices calling for awareness, dignity, and freedom.

He stated that the rulings passed by Bahrain’s High Criminal Court in a mass trial of dissident Shia clerics amount to the suppression of calls advocating for fundamental rights and principles.

In parallel, Sheikh Qassem underlined that the Bahraini nation will not abandon its rights or settle for only a fraction of them.

The prominent Bahraini Shia cleric also stressed his determination to continue demanding public rights despite all difficulties involved.

He stated that imprisoning scholars strengthens, not weakens, the path to demanding Islam, freedom, dignity, and rights.

Sheikh Qassem added that adherence to Islam, freedom, and dignity requires that leaders and symbols who sacrifice for these principles not be abandoned.

The distinguished Shia cleric stated that the imprisonment of Shia scholars and clerics will invigorate the struggle for Islam, honorable freedom, dignity, and full realization of inalienable rights.

“Such measures will energize rather than discourage, encourage rather than intimidate, and motivate rather than demoralize all those who seek God’s pleasure, not those who wage war against God and His Messenger and strive to spread corruption,” Sheikh Qassem concluded.

On Monday, Bahrain’s High Criminal Court sentenced 64 prominent Shia figures, including 57 clerics, to life imprisonment and five others to 15 years in prison on trumped-up terrorism-related charges.