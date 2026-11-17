Abdollahi: Iran Will Push US Forces Out of the Region

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff Major General Ali Abdollahi says Iran has successfully countered American military power at sea, vowing that Tehran will continue working to drive US forces out of the region entirely.

Speaking on Wednesday at an exhibition hosted by the Foundation for the Preservation and Publication of the Values of the Sacred Defense and Resistance, Abdollahi highlighted Iran’s strategic achievements during the recent US-“Israeli” wars of aggression.

“Today, I say clearly, boldly, and with certainty that we have been able to stand up to two major powers, primarily the United States, which is the world's superpower,” he said.

Abdollahi noted that the peak of American military power lies in its naval capabilities, including aircraft carriers, destroyers, and cruisers, which allow Washington to project power across the world's oceans. However, he stressed that Iran had successfully challenged this military dominance.

“We have achieved significant success in the maritime domain, pushing the enemy to withdraw to a considerable distance. By the grace of God, we will certainly push the Americans out of the region to the South Pole ... and they should wait for it,” he said.

The chief of staff also highlighted advances in Iran’s air defense capabilities, saying the country can now confront enemy fighter jets and aircraft with greater strength and precision than before. He attributed these achievements to the work of Iranian scientists, researchers, and scholars.

Abdollahi described the resilience of the Iranian people as the most important lesson of the recent wars, saying it reflected the Qur’anic promise that those who remain steadfast will ultimately achieve victory.

He also warned Washington and Tel Aviv that retaliatory strikes alone would no longer be sufficient.

“A single slap is no longer enough for this enemy. By the grace of God, we will certainly take revenge for the blood of our martyred leader, the people who were martyred in these wars, and the children of Minab,” he said.

Reflecting on the two recent wars, Abdollahi said the enemy’s primary objective from the outset had been to overthrow the Islamic Republic. He stated that the United States and the “Israeli” regime had mobilized their military capabilities in anticipation of a swift victory.

According to Abdollahi, the first war lasted 12 days before the enemy requested a ceasefire, not because it had achieved its objectives, but because it had exhausted its capabilities and recognized the potential damage of continuing the conflict.

He added that during the second war, the aggressors had planned to conclude their operations within 24 to 48 hours. Instead, the conflict lasted 40 days and imposed heavy costs on them.

Abdollahi attributed the failure of the US and “Israel” to what he described as a fundamental misunderstanding of the Islamic Republic, arguing that Western powers had underestimated the determination of the Iranian people, armed forces, and commanders, whose resolve is rooted in faith and divine promises.