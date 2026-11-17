Araghchi Warns of Media Campaign Against Iran

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has warned that media campaigns targeting Iran have intensified in recent days, accusing the “Israeli” entity and its lobbyists of seeking to reproduce the propaganda tactics used to justify the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003.

In a post on X on Tuesday, Araghchi said recent reports alleging Iranian sabotage plots in the United States and claims that Iran was using dams to manufacture missiles were products of “Israeli” lobbying efforts.

“In the past 72 hours, pro-“Israeli” media have ‘reported’ that Iran is supposedly plotting to use chemical weapons in DC while building missile bases under dams. RUBBISH,” he wrote.

Araghchi said the reports echoed the false intelligence claims about weapons of mass destruction used to justify the 2003 US invasion of Iraq and rally support for the aggression against the Arab country.