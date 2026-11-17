Bangladesh’s First Nuclear Plant Begins Supplying Electricity

By Staff, Agencies

Bangladesh’s first nuclear power plant, built by Russia’s Rosatom, has begun supplying electricity to the national grid, generating 350 megawatts during an initial trial run.

The Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant began delivering electricity from its first reactor at 3:16 p.m., the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission announced in a statement.

“We have become the 33rd country in the world to produce and generate nuclear power,” Science and Technology Minister Fakir Mahbub Anam said.

The minister added that trial operations would continue, with the facility gradually increasing its electricity output. Rosatom expects the first reactor to reach full capacity by January or February 2027.

The plant comprises two Russian-designed reactors with a combined capacity of 2,400 megawatts. Moscow is providing $11.9 billion in state loans to finance the project, which could cost up to $12.8 billion.

In October, Rosatom CEO Aleksey Likhachev said the company planned to begin commissioning the second reactor next year.

Russia is supplying the equipment, nuclear fuel, and engineering assistance. Once fully operational, the facility is expected to meet up to 12% of Bangladesh’s electricity demand.

Moscow and Dhaka are also discussing further expansion at Rooppur, including additional high-capacity reactors. Bangladesh has requested proposals from Rosatom for small-scale and floating nuclear power plants.

The project is intended to diversify Bangladesh’s energy mix as the country faces high import costs and supply disruptions linked to the conflict in the Middle East.

According to the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA), Rooppur could supply 9.3% of Bangladesh’s projected electricity demand of 25,834 megawatts in 2030