Yemeni Armed Forces Announce Control of 10 Districts in Taiz, Lahj Following Major Military Op.

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni Armed Forces [YAF] have announced the successful completion of a major military operation, codenamed “And God Encompasses Them from Behind,” stating to have secured 10 districts across Taiz and Lahj governorates, covering an estimated 7,100 square kilometers.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, YAF spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree said the operation had thwarted the mobilization of 12 military divisions, comprising 60 brigades, backed by Saudi Arabia and overseen by Saudi officer Mohammad Talal al-Balawi.

According to Saree, hundreds of military vehicles and armored units were destroyed or disabled during the operation, while significant quantities of weapons, ammunition and military equipment were seized.

He explained that the operation was launched to secure areas being used by Saudi-backed forces to organize attacks against Yemeni civilians and the country’s Armed Forces, under the supervision of Saudi military personnel.

The spokesperson accused Saudi Arabia of continuing its military campaign and blockade against Yemen for 12 years, intensifying airstrikes, imposing further restrictions, and carrying out numerous massacres. He also accused Riyadh of deploying tens of thousands of fighters, supplying them with weapons, and providing aerial support.

Saree further claimed that the Saudi-backed military mobilizations were part of broader efforts serving US and “Israeli” objectives in the region, including attempts to establish control over the strategic Bab Al-Mandab Strait and other important areas in Yemen.

He also highlighted grave abuses against prisoners in Dhubab district, alongside other violations committed against the Yemeni population.

Emphasizing the objectives of the operation, Saree said it was intended to defend Yemen’s territorial integrity, population, and sovereignty, stressing that southern governorates and their residents were not the targets.

“We have no hostile intentions toward our brothers in the southern governorates, as they are suffering just as we are from the arrogance and attacks of the Saudi enemy,” he stated.

He urged residents of southern Yemen to oppose Saudi intervention and prevent the kingdom from using their territories as launching grounds for operations against the Yemeni people.

The statement also warned that continued Saudi attacks, particularly those targeting women and children, would strengthen Yemen’s determination to expand its military capabilities and select targets capable of inflicting greater damage on Saudi Arabia.

Saree declared that Yemeni forces would continue conducting military operations deep inside Saudi territory and against Saudi-backed formations inside Yemen until the military campaign ends and the blockade is lifted. He reaffirmed the policy of “blockade for blockade” and “escalation for escalation” in response to continued Saudi actions.

Concluding his remarks, Saree claimed that maritime navigation through the Bab Al-Mandab Strait had become safer following the withdrawal of Saudi forces and their affiliated formations from the areas targeted during the operation.

The announcement follows reports of additional Yemeni military gains on Monday. Yemen’s Military Media released footage documenting losses suffered by Saudi-backed forces during unsuccessful attempts to advance near the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

Other footage showed attacks by Yemeni Armed Forces on Saudi-affiliated troop concentrations and military vehicles along the Al-Mudharabah and Ras Al-‘Ara fronts. The attacks involved Shawaz FPV drones, which struck military positions and vehicles before the opposing forces were pushed out of the area.

Additional footage documented the expulsion of Saudi-backed forces, led by officer Fares al-Shammari, from several positions east of Raghwan district in Marib governorate.

The Military Media also published images documenting Shawaz drone operations targeting military gatherings and vehicles along the Al-Mudharabah and Ras Al-‘Ara fronts.

While Yemen’s Armed Forces report advances against Saudi-backed military formations, Saudi Arabia has continued its aerial and missile attacks across several Yemeni governorates.

On Monday, Saree announced that Saudi warplanes had carried out 88 airstrikes and missile attacks against what he described as civilian sites in the capital, Sanaa, and the governorates of Saada, Taiz, Lahj, Al-Jawf and Marib.

According to the statement, the airstrikes were conducted using F-15 and Typhoon fighter jets operating from Saudi airbases in Khamis Mushait and Taif, while missile attacks were launched from the direction of Najran.

Saree identified Sanaa, Saada, Taiz, Lahj, Al-Jawf and Marib among the targeted areas. Separately, Yemen’s Ministry of Health reported attacks affecting Sanaa, Taiz, Lahj, Amran and Saada.

The Sanaa-based Ministry of Health said the latest attacks had brought the death toll since the beginning of the escalation to 369, with another 820 people wounded, the majority women and children.

Meanwhile, Saree said the latest 88 airstrikes and missile attacks had brought the total number of Saudi attacks recorded since the escalation began to 5,183.

The Yemeni Armed Forces maintain that their military operations will continue until the attacks against Yemen end and the blockade is lifted.