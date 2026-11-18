Iran Targets US Military Bases in Kuwait, Bahrain with Drone Strikes

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Army announced that its drones targeted Patriot air defense systems, along with drone and missile launch platforms at Ali Al-Salem Airbase in Kuwait, early Wednesday. Meanwhile, Iranian media reported drone strikes against a US military base in Bahrain and a major fire at a US base in Kuwait.

In a statement broadcast by IRIB, the Army’s public relations office said combat drones struck Patriot air defense systems and the launch platforms used by US forces at Ali Al-Salem Airbase.

The statement described the facility as one of the main US military bases in the region, serving as a major air transport hub and the principal entry point for American forces into West Asia. It also highlighted the base's central role in Washington's military and logistical operations.

The Iranian Army stressed that the country would not submit to any power, warning that its response to any threat or aggression would be decisive and crushing, with no geographical limitations.

Meanwhile, Fars News Agency, citing the Iraqi outlet Naya, reported that drones directly struck a US military base in Bahrain with precision. Local sources also reported several additional explosions across the country.

Fars identified the target as Sheikh Isa Airbase and said several US military personnel were wounded in the attack.

Separately, IRIB reported that Arab media outlets had published an image showing a large fire at one of the US military bases in Kuwait.

In Bahrain, the Interior Ministry activated air raid sirens and urged citizens and residents to proceed to the nearest safe location.

Kuwait’s General Staff of the Army announced that its air defense systems were confronting hostile drone attacks, adding that explosions heard across the country resulted from interception operations. The statement did not identify the origin of the drones or provide details about damage, fires, or casualties.

The latest developments come amid a series of Iranian drone operations targeting US military installations in Bahrain, which hosts the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet.

On Friday, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps [IRGC] announced that it had struck a US early-warning radar system in Bahrain in retaliation for an American attack on a telecommunications tower in Sirik.

On Sunday, the IRGC said six drones struck the radar system of a US air defense installation at the Al-Rifa’a helicopter base.

Then, on Tuesday, the IRGC announced another drone operation targeting a US-operated radar system at Sheikh Isa Airbase. The Corps described the attack as a “precision operation,” stating that it was carried out in response to repeated US drone violations of Iranian airspace.