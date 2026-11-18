Philippines Seeks Expanded Technology Cooperation with US Ahead of Trump’s China Visit

By Staff, Agencies

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced on Wednesday that Manila was exploring new areas of cooperation with the United States, particularly in advanced technology and artificial intelligence [AI], as he welcomed US President Donald Trump ahead of his scheduled visit to China.

Marcos highlighted the longstanding relationship between the two countries, noting that their bilateral ties span more than a century. He described Washington as the Philippines' “oldest and only treaty ally.”

“There are tremendous opportunities to work more closely through American leadership in superintelligence,” Marcos said, referring to artificial intelligence. He also expressed confidence that both countries would identify “new and important ways” to strengthen their partnership.

Trump received a ceremonial welcome featuring a 21-gun salute upon arriving at the presidential palace in Manila.

He landed in the Philippine capital on Tuesday, where he attended a summit of Quad leaders and held informal discussions with leaders of the 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations [ASEAN].

Marcos and Trump are scheduled to hold bilateral talks as both governments seek to expand cooperation across several sectors, including trade, defense, and advanced technology.

Among the key initiatives under discussion are plans to establish an artificial intelligence hub outside Manila through Pax Silica, a US-led initiative aimed at securing global semiconductor and AI supply chains.

Since officially establishing diplomatic relations on July 4, 1946, the Philippines and the United States have built an extensive framework of bilateral agreements covering defense, security, trade, economic cooperation and other areas.

A central component of their relationship is the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty, which serves as the foundation of their longstanding military and security alliance.

Economic ties have also continued to expand. According to the Office of the US Trade Representative, bilateral trade between the two countries reached approximately $40.9 billion last year, representing a 10.9% increase compared with 2024.

Following his meetings in Manila, Trump is scheduled to travel to Shenzhen in southeastern China to attend the two-day Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation [APEC] forum, where he will also hold bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Trump and Xi are additionally expected to participate in an unprecedented trilateral summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, bringing together the leaders of the United States, China and Russia.