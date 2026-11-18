Sudanese Army Advances Across West Kordofan as RSF Forces Withdraw

By Staff, Agencies

The Sudanese army and its allied forces made further advances in three districts of West Kordofan state on Tuesday, as paramilitary Rapid Support Forces [RSF] fighters withdrew from several areas, military sources told Anadolu.

According to the sources, army troops conducted sweeping operations across villages in Al-Khuway, as well as areas north and east of Al-Nuhud and Abu Zabad.

Meanwhile, the Dar Hamar Emergency Committee, a local relief organization, issued an urgent appeal for food, medicine and essential humanitarian supplies for residents of Al-Khuway, announcing that the army had regained control of eight administrative areas in the district.

The committee also called on state authorities and local traders to organize supply convoys to deliver essential goods to the affected population.

On Monday, Mohamed Didan, spokesperson for the Sudanese army’s special operations forces, told Anadolu that government troops had captured Al-Saatat, located northeast of Abu Zabad.

Didan emphasized the strategic importance of Abu Zabad, explaining that the district serves as a vital link connecting the northern and southern parts of West Kordofan.

The latest military advances follow the army’s recapture of Al-Khuway on Friday, approximately 100 kilometers [62 miles] from Al-Nuhud, according to Sudanese officials.

The fighting forms part of the wider conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF, which erupted in April 2023 and has devastated large parts of the country.

The war has killed tens of thousands of people and triggered one of the world’s largest displacement crises.

According to the latest regional figures from the UN refugee agency, approximately 11.4 million people have been forcibly displaced as a result of the conflict.