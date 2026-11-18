IRGC Navy: Third Oil Tanker Explodes After Striking Naval Mine in Strait of Hormuz

By Staff, Agencies

A third oil tanker exploded on Tuesday after striking a naval mine while navigating an unauthorized route through the Strait of Hormuz, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps [IRGC] Navy announced.

In a statement detailing the incidents involving vessels violating designated navigation routes, the IRGC Navy said the latest tanker remained engulfed in flames following the explosion, with massive fires illuminating the nearby coastline.

The force described the number of vessels striking naval mines in the area over the past two weeks as “unprecedented.”

The IRGC Navy linked the incidents to the risks of relying on assurances from the US military that the strategic waterway remains open to maritime traffic.

It said the explosions directly contradicted Washington’s claims regarding the accessibility of the Strait of Hormuz, warning oil tanker operators against ignoring the dangers of navigating the area based on statements by American officials. The force stressed that previous incidents should serve as a serious warning to vessel owners.

Also on Tuesday, Iran’s Navy announced four similar incidents involving vessels in the area.

“The Strait of Hormuz is closed, and safe passage requires coordination with the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic, navigation through designated safe areas, and keeping navigation systems switched on,” the Navy said in a separate statement.

Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz following the launch of the latest round of what Tehran describes as unprovoked American-“Israeli” aggression against the Islamic Republic, citing the use of the strategic waterway to facilitate attacks on Iranian territory.

The Islamic Republic and the United States had agreed in June to a 60-day reopening period under a Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding. Iran subsequently established the Persian Gulf Strait Authority [PGSA] to oversee implementation of the agreement.

However, Tehran said repeated American violations of the understanding forced it to reinstate the closure of the waterway.

In recent developments, Iran proposed a Two-Day Plan as a goodwill initiative aimed at resolving the situation surrounding the Strait of Hormuz following the violations.

According to Iranian officials, reopening the strategic passage depends on Washington meeting several conditions set by Tehran.

These include ending aggression on all fronts, lifting the naval blockade imposed by the United States on Iranian ports and vessels, removing sanctions, and unfreezing Iranian assets.

Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi recently confirmed that the proposal remained under consideration, stressing that Washington must now respond.

“The plan is still on the table, meaning that if any practical action is to be taken, the US side must now respond,” Gharibabadi stated.