“Israeli” Airstrikes, Artillery Shelling and Explosions Target Several Areas Across Southern Lebanon

By Al-Ahed News

Southern Lebanon witnessed a series of “Israeli” military attacks on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, involving airstrikes, artillery shelling, hostile explosions and illumination bombs targeting several villages and areas across the region.

The attacks affected multiple locations across southern Lebanon, adding to the ongoing military pressure on border villages and raising further concerns over civilian safety and the continued violations of Lebanese sovereignty.

According to reported field developments, “Israeli” warplanes launched airstrikes targeting the villages of Houla and Al-Mansouri.

Meanwhile, “Israeli” artillery shelling targeted the outskirts of Zibqin, Baraachit, Haris and Haddatha, as well as Wadi Zibqin, Kfar Tebnit, Al-Mansouri, Wadi Saluki, the area between Zawtar Al-Sharqiyah and Mayfadoun, Wadi Al-Hujeir and the Zawtar Al-Sharqiyah River.

In addition, hostile explosions were reported in the areas of Alman Al-Shoumarieh, Al-Qusayr and Al-Habariyah.

“Israeli” forces also fired illumination bombs over the town of Meiss Al-Jabal.

Taken together, the airstrikes, artillery shelling, explosions and illumination activity reflect the continued exposure of southern Lebanese towns and villages to military attacks and security threats.

No confirmed information regarding casualties or material damage resulting from the November 17 attacks was available at the time of reporting.

These developments come amid continued concerns over the persistence of “Israeli” military operations against Lebanese territory and the fragility of efforts to maintain stability along the Lebanese-Palestinian border.

Furthermore, the attacks come amid growing concerns over the continued military actions of the “Israeli” entity despite the ceasefire that took effect on June 20 and the US-brokered framework agreement reached on June 26, 2026.

The agreement provides for a gradual withdrawal of the “Israeli” occupation forces [IOF] from areas entered in southern Lebanon and the deployment of the Lebanese Army in those areas. It was intended to establish arrangements aimed at reducing tensions and improving security along the Lebanese-Palestinian border.

According to Lebanon’s Health Ministry, “Israeli” attacks have martyred 4,390 people and wounded 12,429 since March 2, while the total number of martyrs since October 2023 reached 8,957, as of November 5, 2026.

Meanwhile, satellite imagery cited in reports this month indicates that the “Israeli” entity is constructing a network of military roads and outposts stretching approximately 90 kilometers across southern Lebanon, pointing to efforts to further consolidate its occupation.

The continued attacks, alongside the reported expansion of military infrastructure across southern Lebanon, underscore the ongoing security challenges facing the region and the continued concerns surrounding the implementation of the ceasefire and the provisions of the June 26 framework agreement.