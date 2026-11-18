Rubio: No Imminent Threat to Washington Amid Reports of Alleged Iranian Plot

By Staff, Agencies

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said early Wednesday that he sees no imminent threat of an attack on Washington, DC, dismissing concerns raised by a CNN report concerning an alleged Iranian plot targeting the US capital.

Speaking to reporters in the Philippines, Rubio said American authorities continuously monitor potential security threats but emphasized that most intelligence leads received daily are not considered credible.

Asked whether he was concerned about an imminent attack on Washington, Rubio replied: “I am not. But again, we’re concerned every day about anything that threatens our country ... I don’t think there’s any imminent threat.”

Commenting on CNN’s report, the secretary of state stressed that the United States remained vigilant against individuals or groups seeking to harm the country or its citizens.

“The United States is always on the lookout for anyone who tries to do harm to our country and to our people. And we have threat streams every day, and the majority of them are not credible. We have to follow up on them,” Rubio said.

He added that the administration continued to monitor potential security risks but did not believe the information cited in the report pointed to an immediate danger.

“Suffice it to say that we’re always on the lookout for anything that’s a threat to the safety and security of the United States,” he stated.

Rubio also challenged the credibility of the intelligence sources cited by CNN, directing sharp criticism at those responsible for leaking the information to the media.

“Some of your intelligence sources are liars; others are liars and criminals,” he told reporters.

The US secretary of state declined to provide further details about the specific report, saying he was unaware of the identities of those supplying information to journalists.

“I won’t even comment on it because I don’t know who’s leaking this stuff to you guys. But they’re either showboats and liars, or probably criminals if they’re saying anything that’s even half true,” Rubio said.