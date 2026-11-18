- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
-
Full Speeches
- Speeches-2000
- Speeches-2006
- Speeches-2007
- Speeches-2008
- Speeches-2009
- Speeches-2010
- Speeches-2011
- Speeches-2012
- Speeches-2013
- Speeches-2014
- Speeches-2015
- Speeches-2016
- Speeches-2017
- Speeches-2018
- Speeches-2019
- Speeches-2020
- Speeches-2021
- Speeches-2022
- Speeches-2023
- Speeches-2024
- Speeches-2025
- Speeches-2026
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Full Speeches
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
The ’Israeli’ Enemy’s Crime of Administrative Detention
folder_openInfograph-Reader access_time 5 hours ago
starAdd to favorites
Infographic by Abir Qanso
This infographic exposes the brutal aggression of the "Israeli" occupation and its systematic use of administrative detention as a weapon of repression against the Palestinian people. With over 24,600 orders since October 2023 and more than 3,100 Palestinians currently detained in occupation prisons including 22 women and 90 children, this racist policy reveals the true face of the occupation.
Comments
- Related News