NSA Attributes US Network Outage to Routine Maintenance Activities

By Staff, Agencies

The United States National Security Agency [NSA] has said an outage affecting its internal communications network was due to “routine maintenance”, following a report by CNN.

The report, published on Tuesday and citing six unnamed sources, said there was no evidence that the outage was the result of a cyberattack. The incident follows a series of outages that have gone without explanation in recent days.

The network, known as NSA Net, allows employees of the US surveillance agency to share highly classified information internally, CNN said.

A spokesperson for the NSA downplayed the outage.

“The National Security Agency experienced temporary degradation during scheduled routine maintenance,” the statement said.

“While some internal systems were affected, mission-critical capabilities remain fully operational, and our ability to defend national security continues. NSA’s infrastructure is designed with multiple layers of redundancy to maintain operations during planned maintenance or unexpected events.”

The reported network disruption at the NSA follows several other major outages that have affected communication and transportation services in the US.

The Federal Aviation Administration [FAA] temporarily halted all takeoffs in the country on Friday, claiming that a system upgrade caused a flight communication overload. The ground stop, which lasted more than four hours, was called out of an “abundance of caution”, it explained.

The tech giant Microsoft also announced that services such as Outlook and Teams were down last week.

US President Donald Trump has played down the seriousness of those outages.

“Things like that happen,” Trump told reporters on Tuesday. “It’s fine.”