Eisenkot Ally Elected Knesset Speaker, Dealing Blow to Netanyahu’s Likud Bloc

By Staff, Agencies

Matan Kahana, a member of former military chief Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party, was elected Knesset speaker on Tuesday night with 66 votes, replacing Likud's Amir Ohana. The outcome gives the bloc seeking to oust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu greater control over the legislative agenda ahead of the formation of a new government.

Likud candidate Ofir Katz received 52 votes in a separate ballot following more than six hours of parliamentary obstruction by Netanyahu's allies.

Kahana secured victory with the backing of the four parties in Eisenkot's bloc, alongside the Arab-majority Joint List and Ra'am, which collectively hold 19 seats.

Their support proved decisive, despite fierce opposition from Netanyahu's allies, who repeatedly denounced Arab lawmakers voting for Kahana.

Joint List chairman Yousef Jabareen reaffirmed the party's willingness to serve as a "safety net" for efforts to replace Netanyahu's political alliance with Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich.

Eisenkot, meanwhile, defended cooperation with Arab lawmakers, declaring that there are no "first-class and second-class citizens" or voters in the Knesset.

The controversy had already intensified on Monday after the Arrangements Committee recommended nine temporary deputy speakers, including Joint List leader Ahmad Tibi and Ra'am's Walid Taha. The appointments were approved by the Knesset plenum on Tuesday.

Smotrich and Likud offered to support Kahana on the condition that he exclude deputies from parties that do not place Hamas on their "blacklist."

Kahana rejected the demand as "anti-statesmanlike," while lawmakers pointed out that Arab representatives had previously held deputy speaker positions with Likud's backing.

Kahana Pledges Respect for Court Rulings

In his inaugural address, Kahana, 54, a former Sayeret Matkal soldier and fighter pilot who served as religious services minister between 2021 and 2022, pledged to represent all citizens.

He also stated that the Knesset would comply unconditionally with court rulings throughout his tenure, expressing support for broader agreements on the balance of power between state institutions.

The speaker's election comes amid controversy surrounding allegations by Netanyahu that Arab parties had manipulated the October 27 election.

Channel 12's investigative program Uvda reported that a tip from Netanyahu's chief of staff, Ido Norden, prompted the warrantless arrests of three Bedouin men accused of alleged vote-buying activities ahead of election day.

The attorney general and police are examining the circumstances surrounding the arrests, while Netanyahu's office has denied the allegations.

The appointment consolidates Eisenkot's bloc's control over key Knesset institutions, including the Arrangements Committee and temporary Finance Committee, while Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman chairs the temporary Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.

Control of the speakership gives the bloc significant influence over the pace of legislation as rival political camps compete to form the next government.