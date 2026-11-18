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Iran’s FM Dismisses Western Media Reports on Alleged Chemical Weapons Plot as ‘Rubbish’
By Staff, Agencies
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi dismissed Western media reports alleging that Iran is plotting to use chemical weapons in Washington, D.C., and building missile bases beneath dams, describing them as fabricated propaganda bearing “Israeli” fingerprints.
In a post on his X account, Araghchi said that pro-“Israel” media outlets have circulated the allegations over the past 72 hours, drawing parallels with the propaganda campaign that preceded the US-led invasion of Iraq.
He rejected the reports as baseless and said that nobody believed such claims.
“In the past 72 hours, pro-‘Israel’ media have ‘reported’ that Iran is supposedly plotting to use chemical weapons in DC while building missile bases under dams. RUBBISH,” he wrote.
“Spare us the Iraq War-style propaganda, especially with ‘Israeli’ fingerprints all over it. Nobody is buying it,” Araghchi added.
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