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Iran’s Qalibaf Slams CNN Report on Iran’s Alleged Plot as ‘War Mongering’
By Staff, Agencies
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf refuted a CNN report alleging that Iran is planning attacks involving a dirty bomb or chemical weapons in Washington, DC, describing the report as part of a propaganda campaign aimed at promoting war.
In a post on his X account, Qalibaf lashed out at media outlets for recycling false-flag narratives and warmongering, arguing that the campaign has shifted to The New York Times and CNN after the loss of credibility among right-wing political circles.
“Same false flags, same war mongering, new logos. The right’s credibility deficit is maxed out, so the messaging operation pivoted to NYT and CNN,” he wrote.
“Approved by Larry Ellison, biggest private donor to ‘Israel’s’ IOF and CNN’s new owner. Media capture in full swing,” Qalibaf added.
He was responding to a CNN report citing new US intelligence that allegedly indicates Iran is developing plans to target senior Trump administration officials by detonating a so-called dirty bomb or using a chemical weapon in Washington, DC.
The report also claimed that US officials continue to debate whether Iran could or would attempt to carry out such a plot.
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