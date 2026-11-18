Democrat Mary Peltola Unseats Republican Senator Dan Sullivan in Alaska Election

By Staff, Agencies

Democrat Mary Peltola has defeated two-term Republican Senator Dan Sullivan in Alaska, flipping the Senate seat in a victory called by the Associated Press on Tuesday, two weeks after voting took place.

The win gives Democrats a 56-44 majority in the Senate when the new Congress convenes in January, following the party’s capture of nine Republican-held seats in the November 3 midterm elections.

Peltola secured 50.1% of first-choice votes, crossing the majority threshold required to win under Alaska’s ranked-choice voting system.

The former congresswoman, who made history in 2022 as the first Alaska Native elected to Congress, will now become the first Alaska Native woman to serve in the US Senate.

Peltola previously lost her House seat to Republican Nick Begich in 2024 before launching her campaign for the Senate.

The election results are scheduled to receive official certification on November 25.

Following her victory, Peltola declared herself the winner of Alaska’s Senate race, promising to focus on the interests of state residents, combat corruption and corporate greed, and address the rising cost of living.

“You have made your voices heard, and it’s clear that the status quo in DC cannot go on any longer. Alaskans have voted for change, and I’m so honored to be your next US senator,” Peltola said in a video message.

She outlined several priorities for her upcoming Senate term, including tackling corruption and corporate greed, reducing consumer prices, lowering fuel costs and expanding access to affordable housing.

“I’ll work relentlessly to serve the interests of Alaska, and I’ll be guided by your voices every step of the way,” Peltola said, adding that she looked forward to working with Alaskans throughout her six-year term.

Separately, US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer described the election outcome as “unimaginable” just months earlier, noting that few had expected Democrats to secure even 51 Senate seats at the beginning of the election cycle.

“56 seats was an unimaginable result even just a few months ago. Most people didn’t think 51 Democratic Senate seats was a possibility at the beginning of this cycle,” Schumer wrote on X on Tuesday.

He argued that the expanded Democratic majority would provide the party with an opportunity to establish a lasting presence in the Senate and advance legislative changes aimed at improving the lives of Americans.