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Hezbollah Mourns Grand Ayatollah Khorasani, Hailing His Lifelong Service to Islam
Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations
Hezbollah has extended its deepest condolences over the passing of prominent religious authority Grand Ayatollah Sheikh Hussein Vahid Khorasani, offering sympathy to Imam al-Mahdi [may Allah hasten his reappearance], senior religious authorities, Islamic seminaries, and the Muslim nation.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, Hezbollah described the late scholar as a beacon of knowledge and guidance, a pillar of piety and spirituality, and a source of ethical and humanitarian values.
The Islamic Resistance said Ayatollah Khorasani devoted his life to serving authentic Muhammadan Islam, spreading the teachings of Ahl al-Bayt, teaching Islamic jurisprudence and religious sciences, safeguarding Islam, and confronting innovations and intellectual and moral deviations.
Hezbollah also praised his distinguished scholarly and jurisprudential legacy, stressing that his contributions to Islamic knowledge and the generations of scholars he helped educate would remain firmly rooted in the hearts and memories of believers and his followers.
The statement concluded that Islamic seminaries and the Muslim nation would deeply miss a towering religious authority and an eminent scholarly and spiritual figure.
Hezbollah Media Relations
Wednesday, November 18, 2026
8 Jumada al-Thani 1448 AH
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