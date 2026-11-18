Xi Calls for Removal of Trade Barriers as China Prepares for Talks with Trump

By Staff, Agencies

Chinese President Xi Jinping called on Wednesday for the removal of trade and investment barriers and greater international economic cooperation as he opened the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation [APEC] summit in Shenzhen, ahead of his scheduled meeting with US President Donald Trump later this week.

“We should not only eliminate trade and investment barriers... but also promote inclusive and balanced development,” Xi said in his opening remarks.

The Chinese president stressed that APEC members must uphold the World Trade Organization [WTO] as the central pillar of the global trading system and support free and open international trade.

He also warned that the global economy was struggling to maintain growth momentum, pointing to the growing spread of “unilateralism and protectionism,” according to Bloomberg.

Xi reaffirmed China’s commitment to reducing tariffs and expanding market access, saying Beijing would take further steps to reform regulations and rules to provide foreign companies with “full manufacturing access.”

He added that China was also increasing imports of high-quality goods and services.

Beyond trade, Xi called for stronger international cooperation in artificial intelligence as major powers face increasing pressure to address the opportunities and risks associated with the rapidly developing technology.

He urged countries to strengthen partnerships in scientific and technological innovation, deepen cooperation in the digital economy and AI, and accelerate the transition toward green and low-carbon development.

The remarks come as Beijing advances a China-led initiative for international cooperation on artificial intelligence. China’s ambassador to Washington, Xie Feng, previously stated that the United States was welcome to participate in the initiative.

The APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting is scheduled to take place on Wednesday and Thursday, following the CEO Summit, which began on Tuesday.

Trump was expected to depart for Shenzhen on Wednesday, with a bilateral meeting and working lunch with Xi scheduled for Thursday. The two leaders are also expected to participate in an unprecedented trilateral summit alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin, under the framework known as the “China-Russia-US Summit.”

Putin arrived in Shenzhen overnight ahead of the meetings.

Trump has said he intends to discuss nuclear arms limitations and efforts to end the war in Ukraine. Other issues expected to feature on the agenda include trade and artificial intelligence, particularly the possibility of establishing an AI security hotline.

However, analysts do not anticipate major breakthroughs from the discussions.

The leaders are also expected to address the US-China trade truce reached last year, which reduced tariffs and restored some shipments of rare earth materials. The agreement has since been extended through January 2027.